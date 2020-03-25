WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EMCG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 12,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

