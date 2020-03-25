WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EMCB traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $75.69.

