WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of RESE stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 108,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,064. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

