WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

DEM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 1,214,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

