WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

