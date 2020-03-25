WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:EUMF)

WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0089 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUMF remained flat at $$21.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943. WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

