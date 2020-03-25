WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of EUDG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,426. WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

