WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BATS:WFIG traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

