WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

WFHY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 10,506 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

