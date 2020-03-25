WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

SFHY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. 17,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.