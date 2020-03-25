WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DXGE stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

