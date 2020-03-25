WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 28,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

