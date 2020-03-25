WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 1,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,037. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77.

