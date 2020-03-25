WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA DWM traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $53.88.

