WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BATS IQDG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 141,528 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

