WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

DLS stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 733,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,759. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

