WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GULF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 1,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

