WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HYND)

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

HYND remained flat at $$14.02 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

