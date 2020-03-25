WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AGND remained flat at $$37.43 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

