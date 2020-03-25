WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,510. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

