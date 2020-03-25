WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 147,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

