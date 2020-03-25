WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DGRW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,451. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

