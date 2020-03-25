WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

