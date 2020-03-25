WIZBL (WBL) Price Tops $0.0005

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. WIZBL has a market cap of $69,517.34 and $2.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.02599946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185460 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

