Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,500 ($59.19). Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,085 ($53.74).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 129 ($1.70) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,220 ($29.20). The company had a trading volume of 514,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,539.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,781.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51.

In other news, insider Barry Eccleston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.