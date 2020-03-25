Wolfe Research Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to “Market Perform”

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

AAP stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 299,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,382. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

