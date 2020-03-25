Wood & Company Downgrades Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) to Sector Perform

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wood & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

