Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.73. 3,337,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,743. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,533,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,227,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

