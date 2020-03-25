Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WK. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 694,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.93. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,714,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.