Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WKP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP traded up GBX 78 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 693 ($9.12). 915,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,076.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,077.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.