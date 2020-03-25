World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,858,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,667,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,085,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 2,181,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

