WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

WPX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,434,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,694. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 732,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

