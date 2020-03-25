WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.25.

WSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$69.52 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

