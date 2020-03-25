Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

