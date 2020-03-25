X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Given $1.70 Average Target Price by Analysts

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X Financial an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get X Financial alerts:

XYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of X Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111. X Financial has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in X Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.