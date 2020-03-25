Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.