Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Xilinx worth $42,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Xilinx by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.32.

XLNX remained flat at $$76.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,694,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.