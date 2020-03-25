Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YGR. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE YGR traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.40. 319,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,710,264 shares in the company, valued at C$1,558,310.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,500 shares of company stock worth $72,338.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.