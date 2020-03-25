Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.53% of Yirendai worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YRD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yirendai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yirendai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRD opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yirendai Ltd – has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $309.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.54.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

