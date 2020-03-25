York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. GDS comprises 0.8% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GDS worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. 2,411,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,867. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.39.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

