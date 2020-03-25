York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up 1.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Envestnet worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 437,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,193. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $669,409.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,038,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,459,755 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

