York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $18.83 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305,882 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.1% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Graphic Packaging worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 4,085,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,516. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

