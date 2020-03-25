York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Invests $11.19 Million in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $265,482,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $115,464,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Centene by 4,906.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 913,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 6,327,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

