York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Invests $17.99 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 532,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,992,000. Qiagen makes up about 1.0% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Qiagen by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 385,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 223,490 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,406,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen stock remained flat at $$39.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

