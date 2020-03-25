York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Invests $20.06 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,000. Iqvia accounts for approximately 1.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Iqvia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iqvia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after buying an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.88. 3,646,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,712. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.25.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.