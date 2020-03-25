York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Makes New $14.48 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,617 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.8% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,634,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.01. 2,059,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,141. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

