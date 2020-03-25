York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 208,908 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,766,000. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 1.1% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. 1,302,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

