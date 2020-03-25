York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 344,425 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 344,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,505,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up about 1.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

FBHS traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,579. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.