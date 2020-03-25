York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Sells 321,011 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321,011 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for approximately 1.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in JD.Com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 766,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 239,478 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $9,500,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 314,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

JD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 18,671,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,149,326. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

