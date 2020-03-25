York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Sells 324,838 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,838 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of Change Healthcare worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 90.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,105 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 7,635,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

